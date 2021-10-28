Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Time warped!

Breaking out the fishnet stockings, platform high heels and bustier can only mean one thing. Office party at the Weekender? OK, make that two things. The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., will be hosting its fifth annual Rocky Horror Show Party from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday. No comment on Weekender parties.

2 High Hopes of Horror!

Camp High Hopes will be hosting a Haunted Lodge Party fundraiser, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 E. Fourth St. Find yourself a spooky movie costume and help a good cause.

3 Airborne pigs!

See popular cover band the Pork Tornadoes squeal up a buffet of hits during Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's annual Rock-O-Ween Halloween Party, at 8 p.m. Friday, inside Anthem, 111 Third St. Can pigs fly? At a Halloween party, anything is possible.

4 Feeling shreddy?

Just like Freddy Kruger, Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Nelson knows how to shred. See this ax (alright guitar) wielding bluesman tear up the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

5 Museum mayhem!

What, this place is dead ... on purpose! The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., will be holding a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. This family-friendly event will feature kids activities as well as a performance by Irving Elementary School's La Perla Tapatia dance troupe.

6 Yay, free candy!

Is trick or treating a cool scam or what? Grab a bag, ask for candy and scarf down your weight in sugar. Test this theory out at Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center, 410 Gordon Drive, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

