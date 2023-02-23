1 Troubling theology

The controversial life of puritan adviser Anne Hutchinson (1591-1643) will be examined during "The Trials of Anne Hutchinson," a presentation by noted historian Scott Culpepper. The free-to-the-public program will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

2 Fight for your right (to paint?)

Forget those UFC dudes! You know who's really tough enough? Painters and other artists. Staring Friday and continuing March 3 and 10, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., has invited 16 artists to compete during Art Brawl. Artists have 30 minutes to whip a masterpiece. We do not know if boxing gloves will be involved ... but that would be cool.

3 Artistic Life: The Early Years

The 34th annual Youth Art Month Exhibition will open at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St. This year's exhibit will feature work by sixth through eighth grade middle school students. It will be juried by Morningside University Professor Shelby Prindaville.

4 Know your trees!

Could you identify a tree simply by looking at its bark, twigs or buds? Huh, neither can we. Luckily, naturalist Kari Sandage will conduct a Winter Tree Hike where several types of trees will be identified. The class begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

5 Going for the 'Gold!'

The critically-acclaimed "On Golden Pond" will be performed Friday through Monday at the New Stage Players Theatre, 3201 Dakota Ave. South Sioux City.

6 Who wants pancakes?

Mark this down on your calendar: Saturday, Feb. 25 is officially, National Pancake Day. This may not mean much to you, but we like pancakes.