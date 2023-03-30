1 Storm's a-comin'

The Kansas City Storm is a women's tackle football team out of Kansas City, Missouri, while the SW Kansas Storm is a men's professional indoor football team out of Dodge City, Kansas. Why are we bringing this up? The Sioux City Bandits will be taking on the latter, at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, that's why.

2 Have 'Mercy!'

Grammy-nominated band Mercy Me will bring their "Always Only Jesus" tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. for a 7 p.m. Saturday show. The Dove Award winners will have gospel singers Micah Tyler and Taya as opening acts.

3 Believe in Shreve!

Randall Shreve sings, writes songs and plays practically every musical instrumental you can think of. See this "one man band" in action at 9 p.m. Friday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

4 Not so 'Quiett!'

If your last name is Quiett, you probably shouldn't helm a headbanging band. Instead the Terry Quiett Band calls itself a simple band from the heartlands that plays extraordinary soul music. They're at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. We thin you can leave the earplugs at home.

5 Parks & 'Wrecked?'

What's up with Becky? Ah that's right, she's wrecked as usual. See this classic rock and pop cover band from Omaha at 9 p.m. Saturday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., and get a little wrecked yourself.

6 Ride 'em, cowgirls!

Billed as part-music show and part-living history performance, Joan Wells and Kris Simon will trace the influence that Nebraska's 19th century cattle drives had with cowboy movies of the 1930s to contemporary singers like Willie Nelson and Reba McEntire. It takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Gordon Drive.