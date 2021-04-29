SUX 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Friday Night Funnies!
Last Friday Comedy returns to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., with an 8 p.m. Friday show, featuring stand-up Ali Sultan, who has worked with Kevin Hart, among other comics.
2 Drink whiskey, Get bent!
Could it be subliminal advertising to name your band after an adult beverage? Perhaps that would be a question best posed to Tim Zach & his Whiskey Bent Band. Ask 'em when they take the stage at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. at 9 p.m. Saturday.
3 Bandits meet Beef!
Speaking of subliminal advertising, whenever we write about the Omaha Beef indoor arena football team, we want a burger. The Sioux City Bandits will be grilling the Beef during a meaty battle at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
4 Wannabe Zuckerbergs unite!
Have a million dollar idea? No? Better have one by 5 p.m. Tuesday. This is when Sioux City Growth Organization (SCGO) will hosts its annual Innovation Market at the Sioux City Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St.
5 A Silver Anniversary ... plus one!
ACME Comics' Fran and Kevin McGarry know how to throw one festive birthday bash. Join them as their 1622 Pierce St. comics and collectible store turns 26 years old with specials, surprises and, even, a parking lot hot dog fundraiser and canned food drive for Sioux City's Warming Shelter, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
6 Be ready for Cinco!
Did you know that Cinco De Mayo is not a national holiday in Mexico? Instead, it is a holiday more commonly celebrated in America as well as other countries that are not Mexico. Eh, that doesn't mean we won't be eating plenty of South-of-the-Border faves on Wednesday while dousing the flames with plenty of Margaritas.