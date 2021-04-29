SUX 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Friday Night Funnies!

Last Friday Comedy returns to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., with an 8 p.m. Friday show, featuring stand-up Ali Sultan, who has worked with Kevin Hart, among other comics.

2 Drink whiskey, Get bent!

Could it be subliminal advertising to name your band after an adult beverage? Perhaps that would be a question best posed to Tim Zach & his Whiskey Bent Band. Ask 'em when they take the stage at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St. at 9 p.m. Saturday.

3 Bandits meet Beef!

Speaking of subliminal advertising, whenever we write about the Omaha Beef indoor arena football team, we want a burger. The Sioux City Bandits will be grilling the Beef during a meaty battle at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

4 Wannabe Zuckerbergs unite!

Have a million dollar idea? No? Better have one by 5 p.m. Tuesday. This is when Sioux City Growth Organization (SCGO) will hosts its annual Innovation Market at the Sioux City Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St.

5 A Silver Anniversary ... plus one!