1 All that jazz!

Tell us if you've heard a story about corrupt politicians, "celebrity criminals" and media ready to milk a scandal? Huh, the Broadway musical "Chicago" is 25 years old and is more timely than ever. See Roxie, Velma and Mr. Cellophane at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

2 'Hoppy' Easter?

We don't think you'll see Peter Rabbit at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. But you'll see plenty of funny bunnies when Gigi B. Qui Qui presents her "Burlesque Bunnies" drag show.

3 A smash 'Mash!'

There will be a whole lotta pickin' goin' on when the high energy bluegrass Whiskey Mash Band plays an 8 p.m. Friday show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. FYI: we suspect the bar will be busy as well.

4 Stick around for Joysticks!

The five-member, Omaha-based Joysticks covers everything from '70s hits to today's Billboard faves. See them bring some joy to DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1291 Fifth St.

5 Come 'Helder' high water!

OK, we know that pun is a bit of a stretch, but singer-songwriter Jason Helder is playing a 7:30 p.m. Saturday show at Wise I Brewing, 15 Second St. N.E. in Le Mars.

6 Wild 'n wooly art!

If your kids brought home a "seed bomb," would you be happy or sad? We're guessing it will be harmless, since the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will be offering children, ages 8 -14, a how-to class from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 4500 Sioux River Road.