Sux 6: The Best Things to Happen in Siouxland

1 Okie grunge!

The Oklahoma City-based hard rock band Hinder is best known for such albums as "Extreme Behavior," "All American Nightmare" and "Welcome to the Freak Show." Huh, they sound like fun guys, don't you think? They'll have a 7 p.m. Friday concert at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

2 Make Some Noise!

Are your ready to "Check your Head" and say "Hello Nasty?" Then, you might be a Beastie Boys devotee. What's the perfect antidote? Get your body moving to see cover band My Posse in Effect at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. Tell them that Lee Majors will ride again!

3 Twister Misters!

When we were children, we confused bluegrass with crabgrass. As adults, can now tell the difference. By the way, Pretend Friend -- a bluegrass band from Wichita, Kansas -- will do an 8 p.m. Friday show at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Pop-up shopping!

If you're in need of 1) a new spring wardrobe and 2) like wine, then, Babes Unite -- a pop-up spring fashion show, sponsored by five Siouxland boutiques -- might be intriguing. Head on over to Tucker Hill Vineyards, 1001 Tucker Hill Drive, Hinton, Iowa, at 3 p.m. Saturday and shop 'till you drop!

5 21st century hippies!

A band made up of bikers, outlaws, troubadours and hellraisers, the Texas Hippie Coalition are expected to cause a scene by performing an 8 p.m. Friday show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St.

6 Broadway on the river!

Soprano Ellen Osborn will treat audiences to a "What's New on Broadway" concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. So, what's new on Broadway? Go to the show and find out for yourselves!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.