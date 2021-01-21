Sux 6: The six best things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1 Who can you 'Trust'?
Well, you better trust earplugs, because the band Trust are coming back to The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday. These boys play loud!
2 So fresh, so citrusy!
The Omaha-based Lemon Fresh Day will be bringing its brand of party rock to DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., at 9 p.m. Friday. Huh, why are we suddenly in the mood for a Whiskey Sour?
3 What's Watts?
Symphony harpist Mary Watts will be presenting a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live concert that will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/sclandc. A veteran musician from both the Des Moines and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, Watts is probably sick of Abbott & Costello-like "Who's on First" jokes.
4 'Write' or wrong
Did you ever aspire to become the next James Patterson or J.K. Rowling? Learn the ABC's of writing from Iowa author Rena Olsen. She is conducting a Zoom seminar for the Sioux City Public Library, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Go to Siouxcitylibrary.org for more details.
5 Slip & slide!
Ordinarily, we avoid slipping and sliding this time of the year. But our spies tell us that Cone Park -- which as hills that are perfect for skiing, sledding and tubing -- is a fun activity. Eh, we'll take their word on it. go to sioux-city.org/conepark for more info.
6 Stand-up for stand-up
Need more laughs in your life? Who doesn't? Support Sioux City's comedy scene at am Open Mic Stand-up Night, starting at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St. Are you a bit of a joker yourself? Sing-up starts at 8 p.m.