Sux 6: The six best things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1 Who can you 'Trust'?

Well, you better trust earplugs, because the band Trust are coming back to The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday. These boys play loud!

2 So fresh, so citrusy!

The Omaha-based Lemon Fresh Day will be bringing its brand of party rock to DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., at 9 p.m. Friday. Huh, why are we suddenly in the mood for a Whiskey Sour?

3 What's Watts?

Symphony harpist Mary Watts will be presenting a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live concert that will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Sunday at Facebook.com/sclandc. A veteran musician from both the Des Moines and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, Watts is probably sick of Abbott & Costello-like "Who's on First" jokes.

4 'Write' or wrong

Did you ever aspire to become the next James Patterson or J.K. Rowling? Learn the ABC's of writing from Iowa author Rena Olsen. She is conducting a Zoom seminar for the Sioux City Public Library, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Go to Siouxcitylibrary.org for more details.