1 Rock & Roll royalty!

We're not worthy! It's easy to feel that way when you're surrounded by the newest inductees into the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association's 2021 Induction Festival. Come for the induction, stick around for the show. It begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the historic Roof Garden Ballroom at Arnolds Park, Iowa.

2 Watch out for that arrow!

Are you afraid of airborne projectiles? Then, stay clear of Ladies Archery Night at the Adams Homestead & Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, Drive, North Sioux City. If bows and arrows don't make you quiver, swing by at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

3 Eat, drink, vroom-vroom!

Peoples Bank and the Morningside Commercial Club will host a Party in (Peters) Park, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1901 Morningside Ave. There will be free grub, a car show and lots of neighborliness!

4 Band with sole!

Describing itself as "the official band of summer," The Fishheads will be at Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., at 9 p.m. Friday.

5 Lethal combination!