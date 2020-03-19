SUX 4: Four top things you can do this weekend

1. Ladies Night

Get together will your girlfriends for a fun night of games and karaoke. The Sioux City Elks Lodge is hosting a Ladies Night on Saturday at 6 p.m. at 1001 Tri View Ave.

2. First Day of Spring

So the First Day of Spring is supposed to be March 19, shall we see if that proves true? So please, try not to anger Elsa -- we don’t need any more snow!

3. Casey Muessigmann

Casey Muessigamann, a season 3 contestant on The Voice, will play at Beer Can Alley March 20 and 21 9:30 p.m. to midnight, 1109 Fourth St.

4. Strawberry Fruit Truck Tour

Grab some fresh strawberries! Strawberry Fruit Truck tour will be located in the Best Buy parking lot, Saturday March 21st, 1:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m at 4730 Sergeant Rd.

