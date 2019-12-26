SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Spazmatics New Year's Bash!
Rock out to ‘80s rock and pop when the Spazmatics take the stage at Hard Rock’s Anthem theater. Join the popular geeky band and nerd out with sounds of yesteryear while welcoming in 2020. Show up for this awesome show, because it is Hard Rock Sioux City’s last party of 2019. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 at 111 Third St.
2. Stay Sad
DJ Entendu and DJ S.A.D. bring their high energy live show to Sioux City for a night of '90s and '00s emo jams! Alex Erwin will be the special guest DJ. Come in your emo garb and use the themed photo booth for your chance to win $50 in the costume contest. There will even be specially themed drinks for your sad little selves. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Dec. 27 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
3. Paige Rose
Paige Rose is heading home for an acoustic night of music and storytelling at Vangarde Arts. Come join the fun as she premiers some brand new songs! The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
4. Hypnotize
Head to Anthem at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a strange show you don't see in Sioux City every day. The DougT Hypnosis Show features quick-wit comedy and hypnotized volunteers from the audience. There will be two shows. One starts at 7 p.m. and the other starts at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Anthem, 111 Third St.
5. Hockey + Ag Appreciation
Celebrate Ag Appreciation with the Sioux City Musketeers as they take on the Tri-City Storm for a night of intense hockey action on the ice. The first 500 children 12 and under will receive a free youth jersey. The puck drops at 7:05 on Dec. 28 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
6. Support Local Music at Dick's
Stop in to Whiskey Dick's to see some of your favorite local bands. With performances by Among Machines- (Sioux City, IA - Alt Rock), Sans Dula- (Sioux City, IA Rock), Servant Shop- (Sioux City, IA Blues Rock), Eli Dykstra- (Boyden, IA) Live with a drummer and Would you Kindly? - (Sioux City, IA Pop Punk), this is bound to be a music-filled night. The all-ages show starts at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Whiskey Dick's. 212 Cunningham Drive.