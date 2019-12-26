SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Spazmatics New Year's Bash!

Rock out to ‘80s rock and pop when the Spazmatics take the stage at Hard Rock’s Anthem theater. Join the popular geeky band and nerd out with sounds of yesteryear while welcoming in 2020. Show up for this awesome show, because it is Hard Rock Sioux City’s last party of 2019. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 at 111 Third St.

2. Stay Sad

DJ Entendu and DJ S.A.D. bring their high energy live show to Sioux City for a night of '90s and '00s emo jams! Alex Erwin will be the special guest DJ. Come in your emo garb and use the themed photo booth for your chance to win $50 in the costume contest. There will even be specially themed drinks for your sad little selves. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Dec. 27 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3. Paige Rose

Paige Rose is heading home for an acoustic night of music and storytelling at Vangarde Arts. Come join the fun as she premiers some brand new songs! The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4. Hypnotize