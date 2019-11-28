SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. New Tech

Fans of hip-hop, this concert is a treat for you. Tech N9ne will be performing at Anthem in the Hard Rock. With his "chopper" style of rapping, he has helped take Strange Music to the top of the charts as the No 1. independent hip-hop label in the world. Krizz Kaliko and King Iso will be providing the support for Tech. The show will start at 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Anthem. 111 Third St.

2. Turkey at the Bend

If you don't have plans on Thanksgiving, make plans to go to Blackbird Bend Casino for Thanksgiving at the Bend. Earn 6x points at the slots from 8 a.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Thursday. The buffet will be stocked with all the foods that make Thanksgiving a memorable holiday. Adults eat for $12.99 and children under 12 eat for $6.99. The casino will be open 24 hours a day from Thursday through Sunday. 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa.

3. Replay

Join Bill, Mark Chopper, aka Replay the Band as they play a wide range of classic rock - with a smidge of some other stuff. This rockin' trio will be taking the stage at The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill starting at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. 4700 41st. St.

4. Hey Ladies!