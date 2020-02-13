SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Mercury rising

Freddie Mercury did more for bad teeth and ill-advised mustaches than practically anybody in the history of pop music. But the late lead singer of Queen had a voice like nobody else. See the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra present a one-of-a-kind tribute to the seminal rock band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. We know you're "Under Pressure," but be sure to bring "Somebody to Love."

2. Here's something to 'Crowe' about

Your friends at the Weekender spent most of the 1990s, wearing flannel, playing hacky sack and completely screwing up the lyrics of the Black Crowes' "Remedy." Hopefully, Sometimes Salvation -- a Black Crowes tribute will get Chris and Rich Robinson's song down pat. They'll be on stage at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3. A 'Jackass' for life

OK, what do you know about "Jackass" star Steve-O? Well, he once snorted wasabi, allowed himself to become human bait for hungry sharks and shot firecrackers out of his butt, don't you? What don't you know about Steve-O? He'll be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem Theatre, 111 Third St. at 9 p.m. Saturday. Please, for the love of humanity, leave your firecrackers at home!