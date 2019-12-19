SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

Ricky Skaggs

Legendary musician Ricky Skaggs will be bringing his Bluegrass and Christmas show to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on Saturday.

 Provided

1. Country music: Skaggs style

If you are in the mood for some classic country music, look no further than Ricky Skaggs at Anthem in the Hard Rock. This 15-time Grammy Award winner got his start playing bluegrass music and is now one of the best-known names in country. For the December visit, Skaggs will be play Christmas music bluegrass style. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Anthem, 111 Third St.

Jill Miller Christmas

2. A Jill Miller Christmas

Join Sunrise Retirement on Dec. 20 for a night out with Jill Miller. This year's "Joy" themed concert will be a wonderful way to kick off holiday celebrations as it is just a few days away from Christmas. The annual Christmas concert, held at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre will benefit the Sunrise Charity Care fund. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

A Very Garie Christmas 3

Garie Lewis's reflection on a Christmas ornament. Be sure to check out A Very Garie Christmas 4 at Vangarde Arts on Dec. 21.

3. A Very Garie Christmas

Local comedian Garie Lewis invites everyone age 21+ to his annual Christmas show at Vangarde Arts. A night of zany jokes and fun holiday songs and sing-alongs awaits you to get you fully into the festive spirit. Also on the lineup will be skits and belly dancers and a few extra surprises. Proceeds go to the Warming Shelter and the Soup Kitchen. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Tickets are $10.

'80s and '90s Trivia Night

4. Do you know the '80s and '90s?

Test your '80s &  '90s pop culture knowledge with a rare Friday night trivia night at The Marquee on Dec. 20.  Sign-up is at 7 p.m. with the contest beginning at 8. Stick around for a dance party hosted by DJ Tanner. It's at 1225 Fourth St.

Bloody Marty Bar

5. Bloody Marty's

Want to get your Saturday started on the right track? Attend Marty's Tap's Bloody Marty Bar! With around 30 different garnishes including Lil' Smokies, jalapeño poppers and meatballs (and all sorts of pickled goodies), the bloody bar will be available from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St.

6. Christmas cruisin' on the Alibi

It is time again for Alibi Booze Cruise LLC's annual Christmas lights party bus ride! Hop on the bus for some booze cruisin and festive fun! Bring your own coolers and drinks. Just meet at Work and Church Booze Parlor. From there the bus will head out to Christmas Acres in Le Mars and then bar hop its way back to Sioux City. Invite your friends and family. 21+ only. There are 40 spots and those will fill up fast! Meet at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 at 215 Fourth St.

