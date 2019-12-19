SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Country music: Skaggs style

If you are in the mood for some classic country music, look no further than Ricky Skaggs at Anthem in the Hard Rock. This 15-time Grammy Award winner got his start playing bluegrass music and is now one of the best-known names in country. For the December visit, Skaggs will be play Christmas music bluegrass style. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Anthem, 111 Third St.

2. A Jill Miller Christmas

Join Sunrise Retirement on Dec. 20 for a night out with Jill Miller. This year's "Joy" themed concert will be a wonderful way to kick off holiday celebrations as it is just a few days away from Christmas. The annual Christmas concert, held at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre will benefit the Sunrise Charity Care fund. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

3. A Very Garie Christmas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}