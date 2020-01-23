SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Elvis has NOT left the building

If Elvis Aron Presley were alive today, he'd be 85 years old. So if his hips were swiveling, we fear a 911 call would sadly follow. However, don't let that stop you from either entering or attending "All Shook Up: Tribute to the King," a contest to attract the best Elvis impersonator. Shine up your blue suede shoes for shows at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

2. Unplugged ... on purpose

See five of Sioux City's best singer-songwriters on stage at the same time. Alex Erwin, Johnny Vee, Amber Britton, Jeff Koithan and Neil Strub are the Sioux City All-Stars rocking out the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Friday.

3. Kicked out of charm school? Yeah, we can relate!

We know we'll never be as big as the Beatles or really deserving to capitalize our name like KISS. But who can't relate to a band calling itself Charm School Dropouts? The Omaha-based cover band will be reveling in their dropout status at 9 p.m. Friday at Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.

4. Life can be such a drag!