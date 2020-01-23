SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Elvis has NOT left the building
If Elvis Aron Presley were alive today, he'd be 85 years old. So if his hips were swiveling, we fear a 911 call would sadly follow. However, don't let that stop you from either entering or attending "All Shook Up: Tribute to the King," a contest to attract the best Elvis impersonator. Shine up your blue suede shoes for shows at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
2. Unplugged ... on purpose
See five of Sioux City's best singer-songwriters on stage at the same time. Alex Erwin, Johnny Vee, Amber Britton, Jeff Koithan and Neil Strub are the Sioux City All-Stars rocking out the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Friday.
3. Kicked out of charm school? Yeah, we can relate!
We know we'll never be as big as the Beatles or really deserving to capitalize our name like KISS. But who can't relate to a band calling itself Charm School Dropouts? The Omaha-based cover band will be reveling in their dropout status at 9 p.m. Friday at Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.
4. Life can be such a drag!
If you hear names like Jezebel Von Harlot, Gigi Bon Qui Qui and Persephone Shakers Evangelista, it can only mean one thing. Drag queens will be hitting the catwalk at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. Can a shortage of mascara follow?
5. Bigamy? How big of you too!
Take one bigamist taxi driver with two wives in the dark as well as teenaged kids who meet on the Internet and what do you get? Enough material for an entire week of Jerry Springer Show episodes? Yes, but you also get the plot of playwright Ray Cooney's "Caught in the Net," which will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.
6. Oh deer!
The only thing we know about deer anthers is that males shed 'em before winter while female don't. We bet amateur naturalist and photographer Michael P. Greiner will be able to expound more expansively during "All About Antlers" at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.