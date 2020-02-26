SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1 Jesse James rides again!

Jesse James Dupree know how to make some noise. C'mon, the Georgia-born rocker made an electric guitar out of a freakin' chainsaw! See him rev up the audience at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

2 Sunny days are ahead

Sunny Sweeney can make you laugh, can make you cry and can make drink! The honky tonk queen will be offering up her salty brand of tough love, beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

3 Bluesman cometh!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you want to know anything about American blues, just query John Primer. The 74-year-old frontman of the John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band worked with Jesse Dixon, Muddy Waters and Magic Slim before creating his own brand of electric blues. Yeah, this guy is the 'real deal' and he'll be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Don't cry 'Wulf!'