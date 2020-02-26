SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1 Jesse James rides again!
Jesse James Dupree know how to make some noise. C'mon, the Georgia-born rocker made an electric guitar out of a freakin' chainsaw! See him rev up the audience at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
2 Sunny days are ahead
Sunny Sweeney can make you laugh, can make you cry and can make drink! The honky tonk queen will be offering up her salty brand of tough love, beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
3 Bluesman cometh!
You have free articles remaining.
If you want to know anything about American blues, just query John Primer. The 74-year-old frontman of the John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band worked with Jesse Dixon, Muddy Waters and Magic Slim before creating his own brand of electric blues. Yeah, this guy is the 'real deal' and he'll be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
4 Don't cry 'Wulf!'
From Johnny Cash to Elvis Presley, Memphis is known as a community that fosters primo music. That tradition continues with rapper Xavier Wulf. He'll be representin' Beale Street, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive.
5 Go get me a 'Sammich!'
You know what would really hit the spot right about now? That's right, a Diablo Sammich! The band will be rocking out at Doxx Warehouse, 1219 Fifth St., for a 9 p.m. Saturday show.
6 But repent for Lent!
However, make sure that sammich is meat-free, since the season of Lent is upon. Several Siouxland churches will be offering fish frys on Friday. What are your friends giving up Lent? Our dignity? Yeah, good one! Chocolate? Don't be silly! This year, we're giving up spinach, healthy living and a good night's sleep. Wish us luck!