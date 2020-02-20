SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1 Rock and Roll All Nite!

It's time to get out your black eyeliner, red lipstick and platform shoes from the back of your closet. That's because iconic glam rockers KISS will be bringing their "End of the Road" tour to the Tyson Events Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday. In case you were wondering, KISS frontman Gene Simmons (born in 1949) is the same age as Meryl Streep and Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

2 You can see 'Mars' from here!

Bruno Mars has a discography consisting of just three(!) albums! That apparently wasn't a deterrent to "Uptown Funk,' which is a tribute band dedicated to the music of the 34-year-old pop star. "Uptown Funk" will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. Goodness, will they be doing "Just the Way You Are"? Eh, probably two or three times!

3. Next time, take a bus.

When Agatha Christie's famed detective Hercule Poirot steps onto the Orient Express, expect a body count to follow. "Murder on the Orient Express" will be performed at the Le Mars Community Theatre, 105 First St. N.E., for performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Feb. 27, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.