SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1 Rock and Roll All Nite!
It's time to get out your black eyeliner, red lipstick and platform shoes from the back of your closet. That's because iconic glam rockers KISS will be bringing their "End of the Road" tour to the Tyson Events Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday. In case you were wondering, KISS frontman Gene Simmons (born in 1949) is the same age as Meryl Streep and Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
2 You can see 'Mars' from here!
Bruno Mars has a discography consisting of just three(!) albums! That apparently wasn't a deterrent to "Uptown Funk,' which is a tribute band dedicated to the music of the 34-year-old pop star. "Uptown Funk" will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem. Goodness, will they be doing "Just the Way You Are"? Eh, probably two or three times!
3. Next time, take a bus.
When Agatha Christie's famed detective Hercule Poirot steps onto the Orient Express, expect a body count to follow. "Murder on the Orient Express" will be performed at the Le Mars Community Theatre, 105 First St. N.E., for performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Feb. 27, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
4. Mardi Gras ... in Riverside?
Fat Tuesday (aka Shrove Tuesday) is the day immediately preceding Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of Lent. In other words, Fat Tuesday means party time! Celebrate Fat Tuesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Expect food, drink, karaoke and a drag show with proceeds going towards Siouxland Pride Alliance.
5. Beware of (pool) sharks.
Remember how cool Tom Cruise was in "The Color of Money" and how uncool you were playing pool in your buddy's basement when you were a kid? Be like Tom Cruise when the River City Youth Pool League hosts a silent auction fundraiser and pool tournament from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.
6. Duck Tales
Eddie was a duck with a story to tell. Don't believe us? Ask retired Woodbury Central first grade teacher Dee Ashley, who wrote the book, "The True Story of Eddie the Duck." Ashley will discuss her tome at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Eddie, alas, will not be there.