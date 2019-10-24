1. Midland
Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, Midland is a country band that was formed in 2016 by Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson, and Cameron Duddy. If you want to get your honky-tonk on, this is your perfect opportunity to see Midland as the band takes the stage at the Orpheum Theatre. Desure will be the supporting band for this fun night of country music. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at 528 Pierce St.
2. Hockey vs. Cancer
The Muskies will face off against the Lincoln Stars for Cross Check Cancer Night, sponsored by UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. This event shows the support of the Musketeers toward cancer fighters, cancer survivors, and their families. There will be a live jersey auction following the game featuring the jerseys the Musketeers will wear during the game. This special event raises awareness and funds for all types of cancer. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the puck will drop at 7:05 at the Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena, 401 Gordon Drive.
3. That's Greek to me
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is set to have its second annual Gyro Fest. With traditional gyro sandwiches, Greek fries, spanakopita, Greek salad and baklava, this is a must-attend event for lovers of Greek cuisine. Saganaki, the flaming Greek cheese, will be available for purchase as well. There will also be a full bake sale within the church. This event goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26. 900 Sixth St.
4. Get Lager-ed
Join the cool kids at The Marquee for an awesome night of music with the Omaha-based Kris Lager Band. Lager’s funky, soulful, high-energy shows are always a fantastic time and full of good vibes. Stop down for a few drinks and some fantastic live music. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Oct. 26 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
5. Do you enjoy 'grass?
To clarify, we mean bluegrass, the kind of music Billy Bluegrass is about to bring to Vangarde Arts. This musician and his band based out of Kansas City are coming to Siouxland to wow lovers of that genre. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
6. Damnit, Janet!
Ready for an interactive movie-going experience? Look no further than "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at The Marquee. The Third Annual "Rocky Horror Picture Show" party at The Marquee will start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 featuring a full shadow cast. Costumes and crowd participation encouraged - props provided! Drink specials, prizes for best dressed, and more! Free admission. Ages 21+. 1225 Fourth St.