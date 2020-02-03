SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Americana with a bit of the blues

Is Matt Cox, a seven-time Omaha Arts and Entertainment Award winner, an Americana performer or a die-hard blues man? Actually, the veteran singer-songwriter and slide guitarist is both and a lot more. Catch him in at action at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

2. Look who's 'Gracin' the Anthem stage!

In 2003, America was a much simpler place and the nation was entertained by a nasty Brit, a ditzy brunette and a fake-tanned dude named Seacrest. That year's crop of "American Idol" contestants included Ruben Studdard (the eventual winner), Clay Aiken (the also-ran) and Josh Gracin (a country singing, former Marine). Gracin will be taking the stage at Hard Rock's Anthem, 111 Third St. at 8 p.m. Friday. We have no ideas where Ruben and Clay are gonna be.

3. Drink beer, party for a good cause!

Your Weekender friends are always impressed by the terrific work done by the folks at Sioux City's Warming Shelter. We are pleased to announced that there will be a "Bingo, Brews and Bags" fundraiser for the Warming Shelter, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St. We don't play bingo or bags but the brew part intrigues us.