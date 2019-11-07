SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

"I Should Have Stayed in Bed" is not a phrase you'll say at the upcoming Soul Asylum concert. "Misery" will be as far from your mind as a "Runaway Train" while listening to this band's "Supersonic" sounds, and you will feel "Closer to the Stars;" closer than a "Caged Rat." While not looking through the "Eyes of a Child" you realize your life has "Never Really Been" lived on "Easy Street," so come with your partner and "Keep it Up" so you can have that "Sexual Healing." The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Anthem in the Hard Rock, 111 Third St. We promise you won't get "Homesick."