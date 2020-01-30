SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Highway to Hell? Next stop: Sioux City
Lucifer may not have a gig at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., but Rock n Roll Damnation, an AC/DC cover band, will be hitting the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday. Will you see grown men shredding guitar while dressed in school uniforms? Dare to dream!
2. Soul man!
When you think soul music, images of Detroit and Memphis come to mind, right? How about Lincoln, Neb. That's the soulful hometown of Josh Hoyer of Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. The one-time contestant from TV's "The Voice" will be bringing Midwest R&B to Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. at 8 p.m. Friday.
3. Country music that rocks
Or should we say country music that 'Rox." Sioux Cityan Dane Louis will be at Rox & Rails, 1012 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Saturday, for a set of guitar-driven country.
4. High octane entertainment!
Chris Janson is the epitome of a breakout star. In four short years, he's had Platinum albums, earned critical acclaim while getting three Country Music Association Award nominations. See this rising star at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
5. On the Marx
Who said cats are the only ones with nine lives? Richard Marx has been a heartthrob male vocalist before becoming a respected record producer before making a comeback as a performer, once more. The man best known for such tunes as "Satisfied" and "Hold onto the Night" will be performing "An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs," at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
6. Love songs from a lifetime ago
Don't accuse Pamela Sue Kragt of living in the past. The Holstein, Iowa native just has a passion for love songs from an earlier era. Hear her love letter to a more innocent time at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.