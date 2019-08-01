1. News strike!
Join Jack Kelly and his ragtag band of newsboys at the turn of the 20th century in "Newsies" as they strike against the huge newspaper they work for. Enjoy a night of theater show-tunes and elaborate choreography. The show is presented by New Stage Players at South Sioux City Middle School and has shows on Aug. 1, 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. and a show on Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. 3625 G St., South Sioux City.
2. Rockin' Anthem
After releasing its 10th studio album, "X", Nonpoint is set to rock the stage at Hard Rock's Anthem. This band formed in 1997 and has enjoyed 22 years of successful performances. Support for Nonpoint will be coming from local bands Thick Mistress and Fall of Kings. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Anthem, 111 Third St.
3. Laugh it up
Come to laugh, come to joke, come to Marty's Tap for their weekly open mic comedy night. If it's your first time on stage, you get a free drink. Also, drinks OTHER THAN Brioux City brews will be buy one, get one free. The comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St.
4. Folk that's on Parr
If you love folk music, Charlie Parr is a must-see artist, and you will get a chance to see him live when he plays a show at The Marquee. You will hear a collection of original and covered music. Mace Hathaway opens the show. The music starts at 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
5. Bad Actors
Rock music is alive and well at Marty's Tap and will be on display live when Bad Actors take the stage. The group consists of Thad Sand, Shane Adams and Shawn Tracy. Support for Bad actors will come in the forms of an acoustic set by Grace and a performance by the Confucius Yogurt Band. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St.
6. Taste of Africa
Are you in the mood for flavors that aren't easy to find on a daily basis in Sioux City? Check out the Fifth Annual African Night at First United Methodist Church. There will be traditional African food, a parade of nations, African artifacts, a fashion display, drumming and dancing at this festival that celebrates African culture. Free to get in. This party goes from 2 to 7 p.m, 1915 Nebraska St.