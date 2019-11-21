SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. The Grand Illusion
"Come Sail Away" on a "Boat on a River" with your "Lady" when Dennis Deyoung, the lead singer/songwriter of seven out of eight of STYX' top-ten hits, plays at WinnaVegas Casino Resort. You may be "Snowblind," but if you don't have a good time this night you'll be "Fooling Yourself." You may be a "Blue Collar Man," or even "Mr. Roboto," but this is a show you won't want to miss. Writing these kinds of SUX 6 pieces, you may think I have "Too Much Time on My Hands," but you'd be very wrong. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 at WinnaVegas. 1500 330th St. Sloan, Iowa.
2. Duel it out
It's that time of year again for Hard Rock to present a pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos show! The musicians are some of the best in the industry and will provide a fun night of familiar tunes. Their highly engaging and entertaining performances get the crowd engaged and on their feet. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Anthem in the Hard Rock. 111 Third St.
3. '80s Prom with VEGAS
VEGAS is coming back for a pre-turkey day show. Come down for the awesome 1980s party music with a strong rock twist. Dress to impress in '80s attire, as the theme of the night is '80s Prom. If you are a fan of '80s hits, this band will have you on the dance floor (which is a great way to pre-game before the big feast the following day). The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St.
4. Santini's Blues
Make your way to Vangarde Arts to witness the prowess of Brandon Santini as he takes your blues away with blues of his own. This Blues Music Award nominated and Billboard charting vocalist / harmonica player and his band will blow you away with sweet, sweet music. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Vangarde Arts. 416 Pierce St.
5. Stoutsgiving 2019
Check out Brioux City's second annual Stoutsgiving, featuring five new stouts from the minds of master briouxers Matt Hubert and Kelly Quinn. If you like dark, premium, locally briouxed beer, this is an event you won't want to miss. The fun debauchery will commence at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Marty's Tap. 1306 Court St.
6. A Taste of Taylor
What more of a reason do you need to go to Marto Brewing Co. than the excellent food and liquid libations? An acoustic performance by Anna Taylor, of course! This singer/songwriter made a name for herself when she appeared on NBC's "The Voice" several years ago and her band 35th and Taylor has graced the stage of Saturday in the Park and opened for Bon Jovi among much, much more. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Marto Brewing Co. 930 Fourth St.