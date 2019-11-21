SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. The Grand Illusion

"Come Sail Away" on a "Boat on a River" with your "Lady" when Dennis Deyoung, the lead singer/songwriter of seven out of eight of STYX' top-ten hits, plays at WinnaVegas Casino Resort. You may be "Snowblind," but if you don't have a good time this night you'll be "Fooling Yourself." You may be a "Blue Collar Man," or even "Mr. Roboto," but this is a show you won't want to miss. Writing these kinds of SUX 6 pieces, you may think I have "Too Much Time on My Hands," but you'd be very wrong. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 at WinnaVegas. 1500 330th St. Sloan, Iowa.

2. Duel it out

It's that time of year again for Hard Rock to present a pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos show! The musicians are some of the best in the industry and will provide a fun night of familiar tunes. Their highly engaging and entertaining performances get the crowd engaged and on their feet. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Anthem in the Hard Rock. 111 Third St.

3. '80s Prom with VEGAS