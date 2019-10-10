1. All the jokes
Who is ready to laugh until your guts ache? Popular comedian Tom Segura will be taking the stage at the Orpheum Theatre to tickle your funny bones with his "Take It Down" tour. With three Netflix specials under his belt, Segura will bring his material to our town for a night of fun. The show starts at 7:30 on Oct. 10 at 528 Pierce St.
2. The right stuff
Do you love the boy bands that were popular from the late '80s through the early 2000s? We have a show that is right up your alley with the Boy Band Night at Anthem in the Hard Rock. Sing along with Chicago's premier boy band tribute group to songs from New Kids On the Block, *NSYNC, The Backstreet Boys, One Direction and many more. The nostalgia starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Anthem, 111 Third St.
3. Get your club on
Are you in the mood to dance? Then you should hit up the 1008 Key Club to party the night away club-style with music being spun by DJ Aimez. Get to the Key Club before the party and before the kitchen closes to taste Chef Clay Lillie's new fall menu to get some energy before you burn it all off dancing. The party starts at 10 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 1008 Fourth St.
4. Laughs at the Vangarde
Tom Segura isn't the only comedy show happening this week in Sioux City. You can also catch Nathan Timmel, the author, father and comedian who has traveled abroad to entertain the troops. The show will start at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
5. Let's go Muskies!
The Musketeers are back in action in their 2019-2020 season. Cheer on our boys in green as they take on the Madison Capitols in what is bound to be an intense bout of stick to puck action on the ice of the Tyson Events Center. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 401 Gordon Drive.
6. Grunge at The Marquee
We know we love the sounds of early '90s in Seattle. Grunge is actually some of our favorite music at The Weekender, so we are in for a treat with this show. Release, a Pearl Jam tribute act, will be taking the stage after Alice Unchained, an Alice in Chains tribute. Both bands consist of the same people, but the music and outfits change. This will be an awesome night of flannels and Converse All-Stars. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 1225 Fourth St.