SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. From Soldier Field to Anthem's Stage

Former Chicago Bears Dan Hampton and Steve McMichael along with four of their buddies are about to sing their hearts out to a crowd at the Hard Rock's Anthem. The 60 to 90 minute set will feature classics from the likes of Hank Williams Jr. and ZZ Top, and Hampton rockin’ and rolling to Eddie Money, Kid Rock, John Mellencamp and more. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Jan 17 at Anthem. 111 Third St.

2. Roasting Rarrat

Missy's closest friends and local comedians unite to destroy her - all for a great cause. All proceeds benefit Robin Ford's medical costs. Performances from Britton Hackie, Ben Grillet, Charles Watkins, Dane Louis, Drake Strong, Had Matter, Mac Dolan, Miranda Vint, Nathan Hults, Ari Lebowitz and more. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St.

3. Lil Ed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the mood for some excellent blues with a side of slide guitar? Well, get ready for Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials; a Chicago blues band that will be appearing at Vangarde Arts for one special show. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Vangarde Arts. 416 Pierce St.

4. Hardline Art Pop-Up