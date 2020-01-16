SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. From Soldier Field to Anthem's Stage
Former Chicago Bears Dan Hampton and Steve McMichael along with four of their buddies are about to sing their hearts out to a crowd at the Hard Rock's Anthem. The 60 to 90 minute set will feature classics from the likes of Hank Williams Jr. and ZZ Top, and Hampton rockin’ and rolling to Eddie Money, Kid Rock, John Mellencamp and more. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Jan 17 at Anthem. 111 Third St.
2. Roasting Rarrat
Missy's closest friends and local comedians unite to destroy her - all for a great cause. All proceeds benefit Robin Ford's medical costs. Performances from Britton Hackie, Ben Grillet, Charles Watkins, Dane Louis, Drake Strong, Had Matter, Mac Dolan, Miranda Vint, Nathan Hults, Ari Lebowitz and more. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St.
3. Lil Ed
In the mood for some excellent blues with a side of slide guitar? Well, get ready for Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials; a Chicago blues band that will be appearing at Vangarde Arts for one special show. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Vangarde Arts. 416 Pierce St.
4. Hardline Art Pop-Up
Browse a variety of selections from local artists and bid to win a special piece by sculptor Jack Weiss. Featured exhibitions include: Prints by Riley Custer (RILCU Art), prints and paintings by Anna Hart (Kitty Kitty Bang Bang), prints and sketches by Jessica Hammond (Brutal Doodles), paintings and sculpture by Jack Weiss and Paintings and sketches by Rae. This is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan 18 at Hardline Coffee Co. 611 Fifth St.
5. Kee Live Music Festival
10 bands, 2 nights. Join national acts and local favorites for a weekend of live music, events, food, jam sessions, pub crawl and more. Friday or Saturday night tickets $15 each. Save with special two night tickets (presale only) for $25. Performers include Mark Pender & Glenn Alexander, Kevin Burt, J. Jeffrey Messerole, Mike Munson, Good Morning Bedlam, Jimmy Davis & Friends, David Zollo & The Body Electric, Kris Lager Band and Rev. Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. Tickets are available at Cherokee Chamber of Commerce, Brightside Lounge and Cherokee VFW.
6. The Office Trivia
Test your knowledge to win big (that's what she said) at THE OFFICE themed trivia night at The Marquee on January 22, hosted by special guest Spike Kilpatrick! Teams of up to 6, free to play, sign up at 6:30 - trivia begins at 7:00! $100 cash prize to winning team! 1225 Fourth St.