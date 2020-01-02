SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Back in Black

The Black in Black tribute band is a high-energy reproduction of a concert performance of AC/DC . All the members of Back in Black live in Dallas/Fort Worth area and are experienced musicians not only dedicated to the sound and look, but also capturing the power and excitement of AC/DC. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Anthem in the Hard Rock, 111 Third St.

2. Jersey Boys

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning "Jersey Boys." The musical returns to the Orpheum Theatre for two shows. Both start at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 7 and 8 at 528 Pierce St.

3. Blues at Vangarde

Head down to Vangarde Arts for a night of blues you won't forget. Blues triple threat, guitar, harmonica and singer Hamilton Loomis is set to return with his world class band at 8 p.m. on Jan. 3 at 416 Pierce St.

4. Metal at the Marquee