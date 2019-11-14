SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. The Party's Over
If you are either a "Northern Redneck" or a "Country Boy," you don't have to be "Lost and Lonely" once country star Aaron Lewis hits the stage at Anthem. The "Endless Summer" might have ended, but we can "Party in Hell" "Forever," or at least until "The Party's Over" and it's time to "Turn the Page." The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Hard Rock's Anthem. 111 Third St.
2. Showdown on ice
Join the Sioux City Musketeers as they take on the Chicago Steel for an intense night of fast-paced puck passing. This game is in support of firefighters and law enforcement. Who will be victorious? Find out on Nov. 16! The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena. 401 Gordon Drive.
3. A neon bishop?
Make your way down to Vangarde Arts to see Neon the Bishop, a band and story about a fictional and fallen clergyman. Neon's story is told through the textures of a group whose eclectic roots and musical backgrounds converge for an electrifying indie blend. Characterized by the relentless vocals of Kendall Wingert, the band builds arena rock guitar work, modern samples and synths, and a driving rhythm section on top of deep, piercing bass beats. Fox Royale will open this concert. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 16. 416 Pierce St.
4. PetRock
Fans of soft '70s rock, this is your opportunity to see one of the nation's premier '70s cover bands, PetRock. Back by popular demand, PetRock is the nation's most unique Tribute Act. PetRock brings the sights and sounds of 70's rock to life...minus the disco! The show starts at 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St.
5. Grillet at the grill
Head over to The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill for an evening of country music played by one of Sioux City's finest homegrown country musicians, Ben Grillet. Enjoy provisions and libations from the grill and the bar (and don't forget to buy Ben a couple rounds) while listening to this dude's amazing voice. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 at The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill. 4700 41st St.
6. Roulette with musicians
Aorta Music and Management Sioux City presents: Band Roulette, a unique event that brings musicians from all types of different backgrounds, mixes them up at random, and challenges them to create a new set. This one night event is set to host 8 all new all different musical groups that each get the chance to play 4 songs. The only requirements is they must play at minimum 1 original and 1, chosen at random, cover of rock legends Black Sabbath! This years event will give the musicians a total of 8 weeks worth of practice time. The most ever given to the groups.