1. Listen all y'all this is sabotage
Hey Sioux City, it's time to get Beastie with My Posse in Effect, the ultimate Beastie Boys tribute band. This band plays all of the hits that made the Beastie Boys an international sensation. Make sure to order a brass monkey and fight for your right to party! The show starts at 8 p.m. on June 21 at Hard Rock's Anthem. 111 Third Street.
2. Free tacos? Yes please!
Head to the Firehouse Bar for TNT Tacos and Tequila Tuesday and celebrate with The Weekender's Ari E. Lebowitz for his birthday (which is actually this day)! There will be free tacos until 10 p.m. or until they are gone. Also, well tequila shots are $2.50 and top shelf tequila is $4.50 (except for Don Julio Real). Beers are $2.50 for domestics and $3.50 for imports. Show up and wish the Weekender writer a happy birthday! The party starts at 3 p.m. on June 25 at the Firehouse. 1211 Fifth Street.
3. Porcine perfection
Who wants ribs? The Weekender staff sure does! Especially with all the sides to go along with the meaty treats. Well, we are in luck because it is time for the Hard Rock's Rib-Fest! This annual festival celebrates smoking pork bones to the ultimate tenderness. Tickets are $10 and provide you with five tastings. Each tasting includes one rib bone or two sides. Come hungry...you might just need more than one tasting ticket. Entertainment includes Ultra Violet Fever, The Ruralists and Brainwreck. The festival starts at 11 a.m. on June 22 at Battery Park. 111 Third Street.
4. Sing your heart out
Join the masses at one of Iowa's top karaoke spots, right here in Sioux City. That's right, folks! Bergie's Bar has one of the best rated karaoke nights in the whole state. Come and sing! No matter your level of talent, you will be welcome at this night of fun and singing. Twofers from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. on June 22 at Bergie's Bar. 201 Fourth Street.
5. How high can you climb?
Test out your answer at Long Lines Family Recreation Center's climbing wall. Guests of varying rock-climbing experience are encouraged to try out these walls. It is great exercise, and you feel like you have accomplished something once you get to the top. It is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 8 p.m. on Sundays. More info is available here.
6. Taylor and Company
Hit up The Marquee for a great night with local rockers 35th & Taylor. Anna Taylor graced your television screens on The Voice and is going to rock out with you during this fantastic night of music on Fourth Street. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. on June 21 at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth Street.