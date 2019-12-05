SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City

1. Clown Prince of Hip-Hop

The "Vapors" will be heavy as you "Body Rock" to "Biz's Beat" at Anthem in the Hard Rock when Biz Markie stops by to "Tear (Expletive) Up." You may say you're "Just a Friend," but "Let Me Turn You On" and "Let Me See You Bounce" as "Things Get a Little Easier" at this hip-hop party. Locals rap artists Rev and Psychedelic Sidekick will be opening up this night. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Anthem, 111 Third St.

2. WWII reflections: WITH MUSIC!

Have you ever wondered what it was like for World War II veterans when they came back from the war? How about if it was put to the setting of a musical?! Well, your opportunity to see the Tony Award-winning musical "Bandstand" as the touring company comes to the Orpheum for a fun, yet deep show. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

3. A New Stage Christmas Carol