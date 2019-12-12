SUX 6: Six top things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1. Weird Al isn't allowed

You'll be saying "Ooh La La" as Coolio hits the stage at Hard Rock's Anthem, transforming the place to a "Gangta's Paradise." I'll "C U When U Get There." Opening for Coolio is DAD, a local hip-hop favorite. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Anthem, 111 Third St.

2. Murder at M's

M's on 4th is set to host another murder mystery dinner. This is a new mystery and will be limited to the first 24 people. Cost is $75 plus tax and gratuity. The event that will feature a choice of soup or salad, two entrees plus one side, dessert, a bottle of house wine or two drinks of any kind and the entertainment -- you. To reserve a spot please call Vernon at 712-253-9927. The dinner will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 at 1021 Fourth St.

3. Making Hay at Vangarde

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Comprised of Dustin Arbuckle, Ted Farha, Dr. Mark Foley, Thomas Page and Dustin Hardin, the Haymakers is an Americana band based out of Wichita, Kansas. This band will be coming to play music influenced by Doc Watson, Ralph Stanley, Bill Monroe, Old & In the Way, Dock Boggs, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, The Byrds, David Grisman, Sonny Terry, Gillian Welch and more at Vangarde Arts starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 at 416 Pierce St.