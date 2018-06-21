1. Welcome, Mr. Worldwide
Holy smokes! Is that Pitbull? Is that really Pitbull?! You bet it is. The rapper has been tearing it up for years and continues to be a hit making machine in the music world. With a repertoire of booty shakin’ tunes and party ballads, there’s no doubt downtown Sioux City will be movin’ and groovin’ until the early hours long after the show has concluded. Pitbull brings the party 8 p.m. Friday (June 22) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Batter Park stage.
2. Ribs! Get your ribs here!
We’re not salivating – you’re salivating! Oh hell. We can’t lie. Our mouths water just thinking about the upcoming Rib Fest. In addition to benefiting Camp High Hopes, Rib Fest is the place to be to get all your finger-licking good ribs. Eating contests and rib contests and all the barbecued meats you can cram into your face hole. A $10 punch card gets you five tastings. The feasts begins 11 a.m. Saturday (June 23) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.
3. That’s rad!
You know what we found out the other day? “Rad” stands for radical. Knowing what we know now (which we probably should have known years ago… oops), does that mean The Rad Trads stands for The Radical Tradicals? Probably not. But that doesn’t take away from the New York-based band’s totally rad live show. Seriously, these guys know how to put together an invigorating performance. See the group perform during Downtown Live at 6 p.m. Thursday (June 21) at the Sioux City Public Museum.
4. Think you’re good at trivia?
Trivia nights are the new karaoke nights. If you’ve never experience a trivia night, this could be your chance. Third Thursday Trivia takes place every third Thursday of the month at Jackson Street Brewing (duh). Teams will be competing for cash prizes while all the proceeds for the night will be donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland. Assemble your teams and show up a few minutes before 7 p.m. Thursday (June 21) at Jackson Street Brewing.
5. Rock returns
The Omaha-based band The Beatseekers claims rock ‘n’ roll isn’t dead, and the punk group is more than prepared to prove it. Looking beyond the likes of indie pop and cookie cutter rock, The Beatseekers promise genuine rock ‘n’ roll, presented the old fashioned way. Accompanying the band is My Enemy, Techon, Down By The Pool and Grace Jessen. This all ages show begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday (June 22) at Whiskey Dick’s.
6. Hit it out of the park
As soon as the Sioux City Explorers finish its last series of games against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7:05 p.m. Thursday (June 21) at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park, our hometown baseball team will be propelled into another set of home games. The Explorers will compete against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday (June 22 & 23) and 6:05 p.m. Sunday (June 24). Be there!