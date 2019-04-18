1. It’s wrastlin’ season
See your favorite WWE Superstars at the Tyson Events Center on Monday, April 22. Including Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, New Day, Hardy Boyz and many more! *Talent subject to change. Tickets starting at just $17.50 are available at www.TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office.
2. Anthem goes Green
If you’re a little bit country, Anthem has a show that will be right up your alley coming up this weekend. Texas’ native son William Clark Green will be bringing his music and his voice to this country music party. Opening the show will be Sioux City country mainstay and favorite, Ben Grillet. With entertainment from these two great musicians, the night will be well worth attending. The show starts at 8 p.m. on April 19 at Anthem. 111 Third St.
3. Shadow Ridge Band
Pull up your cowboy boots and shake and boogie to the tight country sounds of the Shadow Ridge Band. If you aren't boot scootin' by the end of this night, you are probably hearing impaired. Everyone is welcome at this event. Doors open at 7 and music starts at 8 p.m. on April 19 at the South Sioiux City Eagles. 801 West 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska.
4. Big Daddy Trivia
Get down to The Ickey Nickel Bar and Grill and join radio personality Big Daddy as he tries to stump you with a vast array of questions. Who will walk out with cash in hand? You won't know until you try out! Who knows, you might be the next trivia master. The fun starts at 6 p.m. on April 24 at The Ickey Nickel Bar and Grill. 4700 41st. St.
5. DJ Aimez
If you are 21 or older, make it over to 1008 Key Club on 4/20 to check out the mad skills of DJ Aimez. She mixes top 40 hits, latin, hip-hop and remixes. The ground will be bouncing in the club when everybody hits the dance floor for this high-energy show. The party starts at 10 p.m. on April 20 at 1008 Key Club. 1008 Fourth St.
6. A very Sunny Sweeney evening
Mark this country concert on your calendar currently! Sunny Sweeney is bringing her style of Honky Tonk and Texas country to the stage of The Marquee. Let the melodies and rhythms of this fantastic artist wash over you while enjoying your favorite libation. The show starts at 7 p.m. on April 18 at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St.