1. Independent Grind Tour 2018
Is Sioux City ready for a visit from a top rapper in the game? We know we are! Join Tech N9ne and his guests, Futuristic, Dizzy Wright and Krizz Kaliko when the Independent Grind Tour 2018 hits the Anthem stage at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Be prepared for a night to remember. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1. Tickets are available at the Rock Shop. 111 Third St.
2. Hot Flashes
At a certain age every woman goes through it, so why not make a musical about it? Menopause The Musical features a cast of four ladies who notice similarities among themselves; symptoms of menopause. Join them in a fun-filled and bitingly true show with great music. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Orpheum Theatre. 528 Pierce St.
3. The Moscow Nutcracker
The title of this SUX 6 may make you think of a fictitious Russian wrestler or a fancy Ruskie drink, but the Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker will be bringing its show to Sioux City for a fun, seasonal performance of the great work by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are available at the Orpheum box office. 528 Pierce St.
4. AM&M Show
Aorta Music & Management is taking over Whiskey Dick’s for a punk-scene takeover show. Bands playing that night include: Wood Chickens (Madison, WI - Cow Punk), Siouxer Trash (Sioux City - Punk), Eli Dykstra Rocks (NW, IA - Shredder), Lot Lizard (Sioux Falls – Shoegaze Punk) and Verb The Noun (Sioux City, IA - Punk). This show will pack in a lot of entertainment, so come check it out. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Whiskey Dick’s. 212 Cunningham Drive.
5. Foo Fighters Tribute
Everlong to see the Foo Fighters? Don’t be a Monkey Wrench, the Foos won’t be here, but Marigold (a Foo Fighters tribute band) will be stopping by The Marquee. It’s Times Like These we need to see more acts like this. Be My Hero and come down to check out the show…don’t be a Pretender. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St.
6. Magic Mike: LIVE!
Hey ladies! Haven’t you been feeling like you need a girl’s night out? The Magic Mike Tour 2018 will be pulling and thrusting through town this week. The performers will woo wild women with their greased-up muscles and seductive dance moves. Ladies, you don’t want to miss this show! The show starts at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at The Marquee. 1225 Fourth St.