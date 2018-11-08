1. Sons of Southern Rock
Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts of The Allman Brothers Band will be bringing their brand of Southern rock to the Anthem stage at the Hard Rock. Be ready to rock out with the sons of two American music legends. The show starts at 8 p.m on Nov. 9.
2. It’s hockey time in Sioux City!
The Sioux City Musketeers will be playing two games on consecutive days this week. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 9 when the Muskies face the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
The puck will be dropping again at 6:05 on Nov. 10 as the Muskies take on the Lincoln Stars for military appreciation night. Be sure to wear your red, white and blue! 401 Gordon Dr.
3. Not Don Henley, but close.
Hotel Desperado, the definitive Eagles tribute band, will be taking the stage at The Marquee to play classic songs from the Eagles catalogue. The band puts forth the effort to make the show seem as authentic to an Eagles concert as possible. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 1225 Fourth St. Just don’t tell your cab driver you hate the Eagles…he may kick you out of his cab.
4. Veterans Rejoice!
If you are an American veteran, this is your weekend to shine at WinnaVegas Casino Resort. There will be over $13,000 in cash and prizes. On Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. there will be drawings every 15 minutes to win $111 in free play. On Sunday, veterans can attend the buffet for free. 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa, 51055.
5. Big Daddy Trivia Thursdays
Join local Siouxlebrity, Big Daddy, for a fun-filled night of trivia with cash prizes. Bring a team of friends, or try to see if you can handle the trivia in solo mode (so you don’t have to split the prize!). Who will end up on top? Trivia starts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
6. Rock 4 Vets
Head to Anthem at the Hard Rock for Rock 4 Vets, a Veterans Day concert. Presented by the Hard Rock, Support Siouxland Soldiers and the Iowa Rock n’ Roll Music Association, this concert will feature acts from blues and southern rock man Richard Arndt, the funky Vibe Rations and sounds of the British invasion by The BRITS. The concert starts at 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Anthem, 111 Third St.