1. Sunday Phở-unday!
Who would have guessed that Marty’s Tap has the best phở around? We didn’t expect it until we tried it, and it was sooooo gooood. With a freewill donation, you can fill up on as many hot bowls of delicious broth, noodles, veggies, meats and sauces as your stomach can handle (be sure to use some beef paste!). Enjoy your phở with a cold Brioux City brew. The soup will be ready around 1 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Marty’s Tap. 1306 Court St.
2. Marquee Metal
Head-bang your way to The Marquee for a show full of heavy metal. Aorta Music and Management Sioux City presents Hungarian metal band, Ektomorf; Houston, Texas band, The Tenebrian Machine; Sioux City bands, Devour Once Dead and Mortherion; and Boyden, Iowa 16-year-old solo act, Eli Dykstra Rocks. The party starts at 8 p.m. on Feb. 24 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
3. Let’s go Muskies!
What’s not to love about the combination of ice, skates, sticks and pucks? Join and cheer on the Sioux City Musketeers as the team takes on the Sioux Falls Stampede. May the Muskies reign supreme and take the win. $1 12-ounce domestic draft beer and $2 24-ounce soda will be available for the first two periods. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
4. The Amadeus Experience
Join Ryan Haskins and the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for a night dedicated to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Come at 6:45 p.m. for a pre-concert discussion about Mozart with Haskins before the music begins. The Symphony Orchestra will be joined onstage by the Briar Cliff University Chamber Choir. The concert will feature music from the beginning to the end of Mozart’s life. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Orpheum Theatre, 518 Pierce St.
5. The Big Bad Cash Band
If you love the music of the legendary Johnny Cash, you are in luck. Comprised of Big Earl, Matt VM, Johnny V and Terry Brooks, The Big Bad Cash Band will be playing classic Johnny Cash songs, as well as some other classic Country and Western tunes. Whether you are "A Boy Named Sue," or if you had too many jalapeños last night and are now dealing with a "Ring of Fire," this will be a show you won’t want to miss. The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
6. Aorta at Dick’s
Catch Tulsa, Oklahoma, rockers Rose Gold as the band returns to the Sioux for its “In Us We Trust Tour.” Aorta Music and Management will be hosting the show. Supporting acts include Siouxer Trash, Confucius Yogurt Band, Outer Year and Otherside of Paradise. The show starts at 6 p.m. on Feb 25 at Whiskey Dick’s, 212 Cunningham Drive.