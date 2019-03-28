1. Blue October
Blue October’s The King Tour is coming through Sioux City and making a stop at Hard Rock’s Anthem stage to provide Siouxlanders with a night of awesome music. With so many influences, this Texas-based band defies genres; you can’t really place them in any single style. The show will be opened supporting act, Mona. The show starts at 8 p.m., March 29 at Anthem, 111 Third St.
2. Legally Blonde
Join Elle Woods as you watch her take on sexism, stereotypes, scandal and snobbery in this musical based on the Reese Witherspoon movie. Enjoy fast-paced dancing, singing and scene changes. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., April 2 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
3. An evening with Styx
Domo arigato for reading this, readers! Come Sail Away as Styx invades the Tyson Events Center for a stellar concert full of classic hits. Sometimes I may say I’m a Renegade, other times I just have Too Much Time On My Hands, but either way I better show up to see if Mr. Roboto makes an appearance…KILROY! The show starts at 7:30 p.m., March 28 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
4. Puck Off!
Help root on Sioux City’s own Musketeers as the team takes on Tri-City Storm two nights in a row. Who will claim victory? You will have to show up to see. Will the Muskies turn around their luck and end the season climbing the charts? Doors open at 6:05 on both March 29 and 30 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Be sure to bring your dogs to the game on March 30 for the Pucks and Paws event.
5. Sideshow music
Randall Shreve is set to make a triumphant return to The Marquee. Shreve will be bringing his stellar brand of P.T. Barnum-esque sideshow music to the intimate stage. The show starts at 9 p.m., March 30 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
6. Catch him while you can!
What is in the water in Fayetteville, Arkansas? Obviously something that makes excellent musicians. Be sure to catch Shawn James as he makes a stop in Sioux City for an intimate show at The Marquee. The show starts at 7 p.m., April 1 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.