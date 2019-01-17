1. The Sound of Music
Come for the magic of live theater and to see a classic story played out for you on a classic stage. Learn your “do, re, mi” from Maria as she teaches the von Trapp children about the importance of music high in the Alps. 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
2. Dwight Yoakam
If you ever feel like you’re inside the pocket of a clown, this will be the show for you. Join country music superstar, Dwight Yoakam, as he sings his heart out at the Orpheum Theatre. The show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at 528 Pierce St.
3. Dokken
Watch as ‘80s hard rockers, Dokken, drive the crowd at Anthem wild with sounds that make people nostalgic for that decade of excess some of us try to forget. The show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Anthem in the Hard Rock, 111 Third St.
4. Reverend Raven
Come for the original blues and stay for the traditional grooves of Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy when the band takes the stage at the intimate venue known as Vangarde Arts. The show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
5. A night of rock
Four heavy bands will be rocking out this night at The Marquee. Show support for the local bands Calling Grace and Thick Mistress. Also, stay for Omaha bands, The Endless Night and The Impulsive! The show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
6. Hamilton Loomis Band
If you know what you're doing, you will get down to Vangarde Arts for this show! The music is a culmination of funk, blues, soul and rock. You don't want to miss it. The show starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.