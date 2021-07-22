Sux6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 See art, walk a block, see more art!
Art lovers will be able to see art at Gallery 103 in the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Then, they can hightail it over to the grand opening of Art SUX Gallery at 515 Fourth St., inside the old Karlton. See, two great galleries are just one block apart!
2 'Amber' Waves of Tunes!
In Due Time lead singer Amber Britton will be performing solo during a special Thursday Night Twilight at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 6 p.m. Thursday. Citing Bonnie Raitt as one of her major influence, Britton will likely perform a show that is both rootsy and bluesy.
3 Sounds of Dixie!
The female duo Finding Dixie will present a concert at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., beginning to 9 p.m. Saturday. According to their Facebook page, these southern gals are little bit country and a little bit rock and roll!
4 Skyward Explorers!
The Sioux City Explorers will be hosting the Houston Apollos for a three-game series at MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park, 3400 Line Drive. See them play at 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:05 p.m., Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
5 Who, Watts & Where!
Harpist Mary Watts will be performing a concert of "light faire" (think of music from Rodgers & Hammerstein's "State Fair" for instance) at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larson Park Road, beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.
6 Think Green ... and slimy!
Woodbury County naturalists will be talking about frogs, toads and various pond dwellers from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Correctionville, Iowa's Little Sioux Park. It's not easy being green. Find out why at this class.