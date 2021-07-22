Sux6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 See art, walk a block, see more art!

Art lovers will be able to see art at Gallery 103 in the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Then, they can hightail it over to the grand opening of Art SUX Gallery at 515 Fourth St., inside the old Karlton. See, two great galleries are just one block apart!

2 'Amber' Waves of Tunes!

In Due Time lead singer Amber Britton will be performing solo during a special Thursday Night Twilight at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 6 p.m. Thursday. Citing Bonnie Raitt as one of her major influence, Britton will likely perform a show that is both rootsy and bluesy.

3 Sounds of Dixie!

The female duo Finding Dixie will present a concert at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., beginning to 9 p.m. Saturday. According to their Facebook page, these southern gals are little bit country and a little bit rock and roll!

4 Skyward Explorers!

The Sioux City Explorers will be hosting the Houston Apollos for a three-game series at MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park, 3400 Line Drive. See them play at 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:05 p.m., Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday.