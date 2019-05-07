The Carole King musical, “Beautiful,” the Tony winner “An American in Paris” and two past favorites, “Jersey Boys” and “Blue Man Group,” are part of the 2019-20 Broadway at the Orpheum series.
The lineup was announced to season ticket holders Thursday night in advance of “Something Rotten!,” which concludes the current season May 2.
The upcoming season begins Dec. 11 with “Bandstand.” It’s followed Dec. 19 with “A Magical Cirque Christmas.” “Jersey Boys” returns for two nights, Jan. 7 and 8. It’s followed Jan. 28 by “Blue Man Group,” Feb. 7 by “An American in Paris” and April 26 by “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”
- “Bandstand” (Dec. 11) tells the story of six soldiers who return from World War II to a changed nation. The musical won a Tony Award for Best Choreography. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
- “A Magical Cirque Christmas” (Dec. 19) comes from the producers of “The Illusionists.” It features Cirque performers and holiday music classics. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m.
- “Jersey Boys” (Jan. 7, 8) tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The Tony-winning best musical features many of the group’s hits and insider information. It played eight nights at the Orpheum in 2016. The show runs at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
- “Blue Man Group” (Jan. 28) was last in Sioux City in 2014. The multi-media show focuses on three aliens and their humorous look at life in a new world. Combining all forms of art and music, the long-running hit has a hefty dose of audience participation as well. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m.
- “An American in Paris” (Feb. 7), based on the hit film, was adapted for the stage by Christopher Wheeldon. It includes extra Gershwin songs and a story set during World War II. The production won several Tony Awards and launched an international tour.
- “Beautiful” (April 26) chronicles Carole King’s rise in pop music. It uses her hit songs to show how she went from teen songwriter to Grammy-winning hitmaker. Curtain time is 6 p.m.
Subscriptions are now on sale, featuring four- and six-show packages. Information is available at BroadwayAtThe Orpheum.com or at the priority line 712-279-4850, ext. 2.