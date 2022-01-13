The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

1 Native son

Born and raised on the Yankton Sioux Reservation, Indigenous front man Mato Nanji cites everybody from Jimi Hendrix to Buddy Guy as musical influences. Hear Indigenous' eclectic sound at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

2 'Minority' report

Hip-hopping between classic rock and catchy pop, the Sioux Falls-based Minority Falls has secured itself a steady following. See the kids in action at 9 p.m. Saturday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.

3 Music that 'Grouws'

Led by powerhouse singer Jeni Grouws and ax-man Chris Avey, the Avey Grouws Band is one of America's hottest blues bands. Feel the heat at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

4 Namaste 'yo!

So, how's your New Year's resolution to "Downward Facing Dog" throughout 2022 going? Not good, huh? Well, head on over to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. They have a primo yoga class, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

5 Paradise Lost & Found

Rock Valley, Iowa author Jane Ver Mulm will be discussing her novel, "Finding Paradise," at 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.

