'The Music Man' coming to Le Mars' Postal Playhouse

Le Mars Community Theater

The Le Mars Community Theater's Postal Playhouse is shown Wednesday, June 11, 2014, in Le Mars. Iowa. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

LE MARS, Iowa -- There's trouble in River City and it may be spreading to the Ice Cream Capital of the World as well.

The Le Mars Community Theatre will present "The Music Man" at 7:30 p.m. July 28, 29, 30 and Aug. 3, 4, 5 and 6; as well as 2 p.m. Aug. 31 and Aug. 7 at the Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. N.E., Le Mars.

"The Music Man," Meredith Willson's classic musical revolves around the arrival of smooth-talking conman Harold Hill, who wants to dupe the residents of a small, tightknit Iowa town.

A crowd-pleasing show, "The Music Man" features such memorable numbers as "Ya Got Trouble," "Pick-a-little, Talk-a-little," and Seventy-Six Trombones." 

A perennial favorite for both amateur and professional theater groups, "The Music Man" is now back on Broadway, with film actor High Jackman taking on the role of the conniving Harold Hill. 

Tickets for the Le Mars Community Playhouse's production of "The Music Man" may be purchased at lemarslive.org or by calling 712-546-5788.

