Well over a year after its successful inaugural event, Brioux City Brewery's Briouxfest is about to return to Marty's Tap.
The idea came from Mike Kessel of Aorta Music and Management. He wanted to throw a CD release party for local rockers Vibe Rations. He teamed with Kelly Quinn of Marty's Tap and Brioux City Brewery and created this suds-friendly event. Brioux City even brewed a beer named after Vibe Rations with their Vibe PA.
The festival celebrates beer, music, food and art and attracted around 400 attendees. This year is slated to be even bigger. You may notice this year's festival is a bit further into autumn, but that was just to accommodate the talent coming for the fest.
"We are bringing in Shawn James...he's really blowing up," Quinn said. "We wanted to focus on having a headliner and he has a lot of traction in this town. He is one of the most powerful voices in music right now. When people hear him, they want to hear more."
Ten visual artists at Briouxfest will sell their wares at their own individual booths. Also, local artist Jonas Lynch will be doing a live painting of Shawn James during his performance.
Supporting musical artists include Her Grace, Alex Erwin, Dane Lewis, Nation, Sifuthesensai, Psychedelic Sidekick, Lost Harbor, Fall of Kings, Salt Creek, Vibe Rations and a reunion set from One Pimp Avengers.
As for the beer, you will be able to try Brioux City's newest concoction, Snozzberry Berry Milkshake Ale among a variety of other offerings that will be announced very soon.
What goes great with a nice, cold brew? Food, and there will be a few options available for the folks wishing to appease those hunger pangs. Sticky Rice Express will be at Marty's and Josh Ronfeldt and Polly Seevanhsa will be cooking up something special.
For your caffeine needs, Hardline Coffee will be serving cups of joe.
During the daytime hours, children are able to attend as long as they're accompanied by their parents.
Tickets are $10 presale and $12 tickets the day of.
"It will be the perfect storm," said Quinn. "We are going to have incredible music. We are going to have locally hand-crafted beer. This is an event that showcases what Sioux City has...the art, the beer, the music and the food."