KTIV’s Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers tops the 2019 Sioux-lebrity category in the Siouxland’s Choice Awards.
Everyone sees Demers as a weather man, but many might not know that wasn't his original career goal. He graduated from Briar Cliff College in 1992 with a major in mass communications. He has worked in print media, radio and broadcast news. He was even the editor of the campus newspaper during college.
When you switched from news to meteorology, did you ever think that move would eventually land you the title of Sioux City’s no. 1 Sioux-lebrity?
Demers: “I guess I did not. I have to admit I didn’t even think about that at the time. When I go out and talk to kids I tell them not to close themselves off to what they think they want to do. When I first started, I didn’t think weather was going to become my career and my life. As it turns out, after going through all the math and the science and becoming a meteorologist, that’s what it has become. When people see me now, they think ‘weather’ right away. When I was young, would I have thought that? No, not at all. It is my life now.”
What do you think makes you stand out most in the community?
Demers: “You are always trying to connect with the viewer. You know, it’s a great honor when you are nominated for Emmys and that kind of thing, but if I just have a viewer come up to me and say, ‘I appreciate the job you do, I like what you do for Siouxland,’ that’s a great feeling for me. That’s why I do it. If somehow I’m connecting with them and they can give a little love back, it is a wonderful relationship and I think I have had that for years.”
To what do you credit this win?
Demers: “It’s kind of cool. I grew up in northwest Iowa, in Storm Lake, so I’ve always lived in Siouxland. I feel like I know what viewers are wanting out of a weathercast when they watch the news. If I’m somehow able to tell them the best way I can what’s coming weather-wise and they can connect with me on that, I think that’s the connection we have.”
What does the win mean to you? How does it make you feel?
Demers: “It’s a good feeling. I think in this day and age with social media, there can be a lot of hate that goes around, honestly. Anytime you can get people doing the opposite and lifting people up in any which way, it’s a wonderful deal. The fact that people chose to vote for me…hey, I’ll take love anytime people are willing to give it. It’s lovely.”