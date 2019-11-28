The Weekender presents some interesting Thanksgiving facts

Happy Thanksgiving, Weekender readers!
I hope this day finds you gathered in a warm room around a table with your good friends and your family, enjoying a feast worthy of a feature on the Food Network.
The fanciest Thanksgiving I remember ever having happened when I still lived out in Los Angeles. The family of the girl I was dating at the time was very well-off monetarily, and they treated us to Thanksgiving dinner at the Bel Air Hotel. The meal was cooked by Wolfgang Puck, and it was decadent. The plating was superb and the standout dish of the night (or the only dish I fully remember ... it was a long time ago) was a butternut squash soup.
That was a far cry from the Thanksgiving dinners I remember my family having when I was young. Family would fly in to Sioux City from California and we'd all spend the day together eating delicious homemade food cooked up by my mom and grandmother, two amazing cooks. I didn't appreciate the Thanksgiving foods then as much as I do now, but the memories of what we had still last to this day.
If you don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving this year, you are not alone. Rebo's is opening its doors to you for the holiday. If you are in the need for some company and some delicious food, head to 1107 Fourth St. and get your finger-lickin' fix between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For your amusement I decided to leave you this week with some interesting facts about Thanksgiving provided by www.factretriever.com.
1. Thanksgiving was made an official national holiday by Abraham Lincoln in 1863.
2. Get ready to travel hundreds of miles. The average long-distance trip over the Thanksgiving holiday is 214 miles. Also, you better be careful driving, as around 55 million people will be traveling during this holiday.
3. It is a turkey genocide, as 535 million pounds of this bird are eaten by Americans each year.
4. Why so political? For a while, Republicans and Democrats celebrated Thanksgiving on different days ... sheesh.
5. In the beginning, people in Southern states were hesitant to celebrate a holiday with origins in New England they felt the government was telling them to celebrate.
6. Started in 1920, the Thanksgiving parade in Philadelphia is the oldest Thanksgiving parade, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (started in 1924) is the biggest, drawing 3 million people into the streets of New York and around 44 million viewers across the country.
7. What is a baby turkey called? A poult.
8. What is a gobbler? A male turkey, as females don't gobble.
9. Do you call it stuffing or dressing? People from the South who tend to cook it on the side call it dressing, while people elsewhere who cook it in the turkey itself call it stuffing.
10. How much stuffing can you eat? Stove Top sells around 60 million boxes a year!
11. T.V. dinner, anyone? Swanson had 26 extra tons of turkey in 1953, so the company decided to slice, package and freeze the extra meat and the T.V. dinner was born.
12. That stinks. Well, not for Roto-Rooter as it cashes in the day after Thanksgiving due to overworked sewer systems.