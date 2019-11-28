The Weekender presents some interesting Thanksgiving facts

Happy Thanksgiving, Weekender readers!

I hope this day finds you gathered in a warm room around a table with your good friends and your family, enjoying a feast worthy of a feature on the Food Network.

The fanciest Thanksgiving I remember ever having happened when I still lived out in Los Angeles. The family of the girl I was dating at the time was very well-off monetarily, and they treated us to Thanksgiving dinner at the Bel Air Hotel. The meal was cooked by Wolfgang Puck, and it was decadent. The plating was superb and the standout dish of the night (or the only dish I fully remember ... it was a long time ago) was a butternut squash soup.

That was a far cry from the Thanksgiving dinners I remember my family having when I was young. Family would fly in to Sioux City from California and we'd all spend the day together eating delicious homemade food cooked up by my mom and grandmother, two amazing cooks. I didn't appreciate the Thanksgiving foods then as much as I do now, but the memories of what we had still last to this day.

If you don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving this year, you are not alone. Rebo's is opening its doors to you for the holiday. If you are in the need for some company and some delicious food, head to 1107 Fourth St. and get your finger-lickin' fix between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.