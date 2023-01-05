After achieving success on TV's 'In Living Color,' Tommy Davidson finds his own voice in comedy

For many people, comic and actor Tommy Davidson will always be known for the spot-on impersonations he did of Sammy Davis Jr. and Michael Jackson on the iconic 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color.”

Younger people may know him better as Oscar Proud, the well-meaning but overprotective dad from the Disney Channel’s long-running animated “The Proud Family” series.

But if you ask Davidson, audiences may soon know him as a Chip and Joanna Gaines lifestyle guru in the making.

“I cook and do some interior design and have my own clothing line (called Tongue in Cheek),” the self-admitted “Fixer Upper” fan noted. “Why can’t I get a call from Target?”

Now, don't laugh. It wouldn’t surprise us one bit if the bullseye-branded retailer didn't end up working with Davidson, a man with a multi-hyphenated amount of talent.

A singer as well as a comedian, Davidson will bring his act to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St., at 7 p.m. Friday. He may also help you dress for success, cook a post-show meal while giving the gaming floor a HGTV-worthy makeover.

Things weren’t always humorous for the veteran funnyman.

A Mississippi native, Davidson, now 59, said he was abandoned in a trashcan at 18 months old.

“I was rescued by the woman who became my adoptive mom,” he said.

A child of an interracial adoption (meaning a Black child adopted by white parents), Davidson was raised with two older white siblings.

After his parents divorced, he, his mom and siblings moved to the Washington, D.C., area.

“Growing up poor in the city was terrible,” Davidson recalled. “Growing up poor in the suburbs wasn’t any better.”

Indeed, Davidson was startled by the way his best friend from junior high school lived.

“After school, my friend took me to this house,” Davidson said, chuckling at the memory. “I asked him who lives in this house. He said he lived there and I wouldn’t believe him until his mom confirmed it for me.”

“Since I had only lived in tiny apartments inside of buildings, I never knew anybody who lived in their own house before,” he continued. “That was an eye-opener for me.”

Just as eye opening for Davidson was seeing the Jackson 5 in concert.

“The Jackson 5 weren’t even the headliners for the show,” he said. “It was during their ‘Keep on Dancing/Keep on Trucking’ period and they were awesome.”

A true child of the 1970s, Davidson got a taste for acting after seeing sci-fi flicks like “2001: A Space Odyssey” and the original “Planet of the Apes” at the drive-in movie theater.

“If you add ‘James Brown: Live at the Apollo’ albums into the mix, then you’ll discover the performers who inspired me the most,” he said.

Studying communications at the University of District of Columbia, Davidson made a name for himself on the standup comedy circuit.

Booked as the opening act for such entertainers as Luther Vandross and Patti LaBelle, he eventually moved to Los Angeles and met Keenan Ivory Wayans, the creator, star and head writer for “In Living Color.”

Premiering on Fox in 1990, “In Living Color” gave Davidson and such future stars as Damon Wayans, Jim Carrey, Rosie Perez, Jennifer Lopez and Jamie Foxx their first big breaks.

“I think the reason we worked so hard to be successful was to keep up with Jamie Foxx,” Davidson said. “We all played ‘keep up with Jamie.’”

Since then, Davidson has appeared in such movies as Spike Lee’s “Bamboozled,” “Ace Ventura II: When Nature Calls,” opposite Jim Carrey, and “Strictly Business,” which starred Halle Barry.

He’s even winning acclaim as a cast member of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” a reboot of the classic Disney Channel cartoon from the early 2000s.

“With the new version of ‘The Proud Family’ now on Disney+, we’re bringing the show to an entirely new audience,” Davidson said. “That makes me happy.”

Yet Davidson will always function best when he’s working on multiple projects. He recently released a new jazz single, “I Know,” featuring renowned saxophonist Richard Elliot.

Wait, Davidson is releasing music with his own voice and not somebody else’s?

“I love impersonating other people but can’t do very many of them,” he said. “I’m just lucky that I’ve nailed the few impersonations that I’m best known for. I’m better off with my own voice than anybody else’s.”

Which is a long way from the young man who grew up poor many years ago.

“As far as I’ve come, I’m still Barbara Davidson’s son,” Davidson said. “You always want your mom to be proud of you.”