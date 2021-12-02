Contestants are the stars on 'The Price is Right Live,' according to emcee Wahlberg

It doesn't matter if you're 23 or 93, this three-word phrase offers the promise of excitement, surprise and, yes, fabulous prizes.

"Come on down!" an announcer would say. "You're the next contestant on 'The Price is Right!'"

"'The Price is Right' is TV's premiere pricing game and has become a part of our culture," Mark Wahlberg said. "No other show can match it."

Wahlberg (the host of USA's "Temptation Island" and PBS's "Antiques Roadshow," not the former Marky Mark who starred in "Boogie Nights" or co-owns Wahlburgers, by the way) will be bringing "The Price Is Right Live: On Stage" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"It's the show that everybody loves," he explained. "Except that it is coming to your own hometown."

Wahlberg is correct that "The Price is Right Live" is an offshoot of the daytime CBS game show, which is hosted by comedian Drew Carey.

Specifically, fans of the TV show will be pleased that pricing games like Cliff Hangers, Hole in One, and the ever-popular Plinko are also mainstays of the stage show.

But there are some key differences between the TV show and the stage show.

First and, perhaps, most important, the stage show isn't televised.

"The contestants you see on television have all been pre-selected for the show," Wahlberg said. "On the stage show, everyone has a chance to be a contestant."

Plus people attending "The Price is Right Live" have more chances to win.

"We get to call on more people," Wahlberg said. "The TV show has a studio audience of 250 people while the stage show may have an audience of 2,000 people. We want everyone to come away a winner."

Wahlberg should know. He has been one of the rotating hosts of "The Price is Right Live" for more than 15 years.

Other stage show hosts have included such diverse names as actor George Hamilton, talk show host Jerry Springer and, believe it or not, former NSYNC boy bander Joey Fatone.

"'The Price is Right' is the ultimate gig for any emcee," Wahlberg said. "You determine the pace and make sure things run smoothly."

At the end of the day, it is truly the contestants who are the stars of the show.

"The contestants can and will say anything," Wahlberg said. "That's the fun part."

Explaining the enduring popularity of the show, he mentions "The Price is Right" has play-along appeal.

"The best game shows are the ones where you can play along at home," Wahlberg said. "It is impossible not to put yourself in the shoes of the contestants. We cheer them on when they win and feel bad when they don't."

In other words, it is the television equivalent of comfort food.

It is also why "The Price is Right Live: On Stage" continue to draw crowds.

"Being on 'The Price is Right' is a dream-come-true for many people," Wahlberg said. "You don't have to go to California to have that opportunity because we are bringing the show to you."

Hey, who wouldn't want to "Come on Down!" for some "Price is Right" excitement?

