Coronavirus hits the arts community hard

As someone who participated in the arts for about five years in school, I understand why it’s important to have this creative outlet.

It's important for people to have access to art, theater and music. It gives them something to do.

Take the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which is available to a lot more people now. I’m not sure if Disney had always planned to add it to its streaming service or if it did so after coronavirus concerns shut down theaters, but that allowed people to experience what it was like to see a live show on Broadway. It got people excited to see a larger production, which for most shows seems like a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

Even though having shows online is not the same as going to see it live, it does make them more accessible.

As someone who wanted to see it for years, it was amazing to see it added to Disney's streaming service prior to the Fourth of July. It was not only an enjoyable watch, but it got me thinking about other shows - other larger musical productions that are either on Broadway or don't travel around the nation (only hitting bigger cities) or shows that might be streamed online, regardless of what's going on in the world.