Coronavirus hits the arts community hard

After talking to community theaters, local artists and music enthusiasts all over the city for the past few weeks, I've found something that keeps sticking in my mind: how badly the arts got hit by the coronavirus.
Community theaters all over the nation were forced to put everything on hold and ended up losing a lot of revenue because of it.
Then there were the people who lost that creative outlet and the artists who changed what they do because of the virus.
A few weeks ago I talked to artists at the Art SUX Gallery and they pointed out what their art looked like before COVID hit and how the negative emotions have changed their styles.
Then you have the bands and musicians who had nowhere to go. Some local musicians said they have used the months of not performing to prepare and focus on their music.
With community theaters, some started to take into account what they needed to do in order to keep everyone safe when they return, others went straight to their planning for the next season.
From starting back up or moving online, community theaters are doing their best to keep themselves active in their communities. That's a good thing because these theaters give people some semblance of normalcy and they keep live performances on our minds.
As someone who participated in the arts for about five years in school, I understand why it’s important to have this creative outlet.
It's important for people to have access to art, theater and music. It gives them something to do.
Take the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which is available to a lot more people now. I’m not sure if Disney had always planned to add it to its streaming service or if it did so after coronavirus concerns shut down theaters, but that allowed people to experience what it was like to see a live show on Broadway. It got people excited to see a larger production, which for most shows seems like a once-in-a-lifetime thing.
Even though having shows online is not the same as going to see it live, it does make them more accessible.
As someone who wanted to see it for years, it was amazing to see it added to Disney's streaming service prior to the Fourth of July. It was not only an enjoyable watch, but it got me thinking about other shows - other larger musical productions that are either on Broadway or don't travel around the nation (only hitting bigger cities) or shows that might be streamed online, regardless of what's going on in the world.
Now if only someone would produce a Broadway version of "Anastasia." That would be amazing. Seriously, I want to find a way to see that since I found the soundtrack incredible.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.