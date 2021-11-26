Farce opens at Le Mars Postal Playhouse

LE MARS, Iowa -- A raucous farce about romance, thorny relationships and revenge will be coming to the Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. N.E.
"'Til Beth Do Us Part," a play by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Dec. 9, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
Reservations may be made by calling the Postal Playhouse, between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday; or online at lemarslive.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today