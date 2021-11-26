 Skip to main content
Farce opens at Le Mars Postal Playhouse

'til beth do us part
Provided

LE MARS, Iowa -- A raucous farce about romance, thorny relationships and revenge will be coming to the Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. N.E.

"'Til Beth Do Us Part," a play by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Dec. 9, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. 

Reservations may be made by calling the Postal Playhouse, between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday; or online at lemarslive.org

