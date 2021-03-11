It's a love/hate relationship for local actors

Revealed through a series of letters, postcards and notes, A.R. Gurney’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated play “Love Letters” told the story of a man and a woman who loved each other for decades despite living separate lives.
On the other hand, “Hate Mail” – a show written by playwright Kira Obolensky and Bill Corbett (of “Mystery Science Theatre 3000” fame) – takes the saccharine sweet romanticism of “Love Letters,” giving it sardonic twist.
Through increasingly wild, hysterical and profane letters, “Hate Mail” tells the tale of spoiled Gen Z-er Preston (Brock Bourek) who met this match in angst-filled artist Dahlia (Jamie-Lynn Riffenberg).
Will these crazy kids finally find love? Not when there are lost jobs, creepy cults and a few dead lizards figuring into the plot.
However, director Russ Wooley said “Hate Mail” is perfect play for people wanting to laugh at love – and commerce – gone horribly wrong.
Also according to Wooley, the two-character play is a canny way of staging a Lamb Arts Regional Theatre show in spite of COVID-19 concerns.
The curtain will rise for “Hate Mail” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 18, 19 and 20; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday and March 21 at Lamb’s 417 Market St. theater.
The show, which due to language is designated for audiences 17 and older, can be streamed at Lambtheatre.com.
“We’ve taken extraordinary measures of socially distancing our actors, our crews and our audiences from one another,” Wooley explained.
That includes staging “Hate Mail” on a set filled with chairs.
“Even though the show is depicted through a series of letters, our actors can move around as much as they want,” Wooley said. “That keeps it from looking too stagy.”
Equally as important was casting Bourek and Riffenberg – a real-life couple – as “Hate Mail”s lead characters.
“‘Hate Mail’ is essentially a series of monologues,” Bourek said. “That was difficult for me since I’m so accustomed to interacting with other people in the cast.”
Surprisingly, this type of format worked to Riffenberg’s strengths as a performer.
“To be honest, I enjoy doing monologues,” she said. “It might be an ego thing but I actually enjoy the challenge of playing my scenes alone.”
While Bourek and Riffenberg are not literally separated on Lamb’s expansive stage, they’re not quite together either.
This may be a good thing. Remember the characters of Preston and Dahlia are mad at one another.
Which brings up another question? Is on-stage hostility a good thing or a bad thing for a real-life couple?
“I think it’s a good thing,” Riffenberg said. “It helps to have a certain level of trust.”
Bourek nodded his head in agreement.
“I can see things in Jamie-Lynn’s performance that help me,” he said. “Plus Jamie-Lynn trusts me when I say I liked the way she said a certain line.”
All things considered, this is a mature way to approach a performance piece. After all, what can be weirder, wilder and funnier than a relationship?