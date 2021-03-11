It's a love/hate relationship for local actors

The show, which due to language is designated for audiences 17 and older, can be streamed at Lambtheatre.com.

“We’ve taken extraordinary measures of socially distancing our actors, our crews and our audiences from one another,” Wooley explained.

That includes staging “Hate Mail” on a set filled with chairs.

“Even though the show is depicted through a series of letters, our actors can move around as much as they want,” Wooley said. “That keeps it from looking too stagy.”

Equally as important was casting Bourek and Riffenberg – a real-life couple – as “Hate Mail”s lead characters.

“‘Hate Mail’ is essentially a series of monologues,” Bourek said. “That was difficult for me since I’m so accustomed to interacting with other people in the cast.”

Surprisingly, this type of format worked to Riffenberg’s strengths as a performer.

“To be honest, I enjoy doing monologues,” she said. “It might be an ego thing but I actually enjoy the challenge of playing my scenes alone.”

While Bourek and Riffenberg are not literally separated on Lamb’s expansive stage, they’re not quite together either.