Maddie Corman was an in-demand actress with a daughter, twin sons and a husband who was a prolific TV director of such shows as "Ally McBeal," "The Practice" and "Law & Order."

But her husband of more than 20 years had a disturbing secret, which came to light after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

Despite that, "Accidentally Brave" -- the play which Corman wrote and starred in during an Off-Broadway run -- isn't the story about her husband.

"That is not my story to tell," she pointed out toward the beginning of the show.

Instead, "Accidentally Brave" is about a woman who stuck by her husband but is still reeling at the thought of his crimes.

"This is not one of those shows where I'm here to tell you that was OK and, then, I wasn't OK, but now I am," Corman said during an opening monologue. "I should let you know I am not OK."

Kati Brewer said she could identify with Corman.

It is why the Sioux City-based actress agreed to portray Corman in the Lamb Arts Regional Theatre's production of "Accidentally Brave," which will be performed at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Saturday as well as on April 20, 21 and 22, with a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday as well as on April 23.

"I've known people who've experienced addiction problems and know how much of a toll it takes on the people who continue to love them," Brewer said, prior to the start of a rehearsal inside of Lamb's Black Box Theatre space at 417 Market St.

"Accidentally Brave's" director Brock Bourek immediately knew Brewer would be perfect playing such a tricky role.

However, Bourek admitted he was racing against time.

"We had originally booked an entirely different play (Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Fleabag') and had even cast the show," he explained. "Unfortunately, the licensing rights for the original show were pulled and we had to find a substitute in a hurry."

Bourek said he read through countless scripts before deciding upon "Accidentally Brave" as a last-minute replacement.

"Even though ('Fleabag') and 'Accidentally Brave' are very different shows, they both have a female lead while handling adult themes in very honest ways," he said.

Plus Bourek needed to rely on a small-but-experienced cast for a play which would have little time for rehearsal.

"Most plays would have a more than a month of rehearsals," Bourek said with a harried sigh. "For 'Accidentally Brave,' we'll have 11 rehearsals over the course of a week-and-a-half before showtime."

Which was fine for Brewer, a veteran community theater actor who had just finished a run as the title character in a musical adaptation of, believe it or not, "Cinderella."

An abridged rehearsal schedule was also not a big deal for Brewer's co-stars George New (a Le Mars Community Theatre vet) and Abbey Lehmann, who were listed in the credits as male and female variable, respectively.

While the original Off-Broadway version of "Accidentally Brave" was a one-woman show, Lamb's adaptation had New reading all of the scripted lines of every male voice (whether it is Corman's husband or a friend or a TV announcer) while Lehmann handles every line that New doesn't read.

"I play Maddie's daughter, her son, her friends and, at one point, even an imaginary angel," Lehmann, who like Bourek, is a graduate of Morningside University School of Visual and Performing Arts, said.

During an intense rehearsal, Bourek directed the actors around a simple set, which was originally built for "Fleabag."

"Everything had to be streamlined due to the time crunch," he explained. "I think it works."

With such a condensed schedule, actors will likely be carrying scripts during "Accidentally Brave's" seven-performance run.

"I don't think that will be an issue," Bourek said. "Hopefully, the audience will be so caught up in the play, they won't even notice."

Since it deals with such hot-button subjects as child pornography, sex addiction and potential suicides, "Accidentally Brave" is edgier than most Lamb productions.

Also because it uses adult language, "Accidentally Brave" is recommended for audiences 17 and older.

In addition, Bourek has scheduled "talk back" sessions with audience members following the Friday performance as well as the April 22nd performance.

By titling her play "Accidentally Brave," author Corman remembered all of the well-meaning people who remarked how brave she was.

"I didn't mean to be brave," she said. "This was what I was dealt."

Bourek said the subject matter may be challenging but "Accidentally Brave" handles it with honesty.

"Even after something terrible happens, life goes on" he said.