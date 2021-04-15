LAMB Theatre fundraiser to include an interactive mystery play

In case you're keeping track, this represented eight days of fun for LAMB, which has been producing plays since 1979.

Proceeds will be going toward the 625 Douglas Project, allowing the theater to refurbish and move from 417 Market St. to 625 Douglas St., which was the original home of Sioux City's first auditorium and ironically, the murder scene for the completely fictional Frank Edward Brylan.

"We're asking our audience to become detective for the night," Wooley said. "I think people will be shocked by the outcome."

Intriguing, but so is each aspect of this virtual fundraiser.

"Every day of the fundraiser, we'll be adding new items up for bid during an online auction, plus there will be a new online performance by a past or current LAMB performer," Wooley explained. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it was better to do everything virtually at lambtheatre.com."

That included an ongoing series of interviews that LAMB artistic director Russ Wooley conducted with some of the playwrights who've had shows during the theater's 41 seasons.

Also ongoing are auction items, in which people can make online bids, as well as virtual performances from past and present LAMB actors.